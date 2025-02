Winston Peters called China's lack of notice before a naval live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea a “failure” in the NZ-China relationship.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Kawerau.

Emergency services were called to the Onslow St property around 8:45am on Wednesday after a man was found dead on the front doorstep of the address, a police statement said today.

A scene guard remained in place at the property while inquiries were carried out.

If anyone has information that may assist, contact police via 105, either by calling or online, and reference file number 250226/5646.