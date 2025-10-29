Advertisement
Kawau Coastguard rescues 2 people off Tawharanui coast after catamaran overturns in water

The rescue helicopter guided the two people to the Kawau Rescue boat, east of Takatu Point, and both were quickly pulled aboard. Photo / Kawau Coastguard

Two people were rescued from the water off a beach in northern Auckland after a member of the public spotted their boat as it flipped over.

In a post on its Facebook, the person ashore at Tawharanui yesterday saw the 32-foot catamaran overturn.

“By 11am, police and Coastguard worked

