Karori homicide: Sixth arrest made in relation to the death of Rau Tongia

An online tribute for Rau Tongia, who was found dead in his Karori home.

A sixth arrest has been made in relation to the homicide of a Wellington man last December.

A 47-year-old woman was charged yesterday with being party to murder in relation to the homicide of Rau Tongia, 33, who was found in his Karori home on December 20.

She is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

She is the sixth person and fifth woman charged in relation to the homicide.

A Porirua man appeared in Wellington District Court earlier this week, accused of tampering with evidence in relation to the murder of Tongia.

The 19-year-old, granted interim name suppression, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to Tongia's murder by cleaning a silver-barrelled shotgun to help another defendant avoid conviction.

Masterton woman Shayde Weston, 24, has been charged with murdering him, and two other women have been charged with being a party to the murder.

Another woman, 20-year-old Phoenix Colvin, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder by hiding a firearm to help Weston avoid conviction.

The other two women charged, aged 27 and 35, also have interim name suppression.