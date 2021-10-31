Kāpiti students make it into national Shakespeare company

Nicholas Harman and Nadi Figur-Ambler have been selected to be part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand Young Shakespeare Company for 2022. Photo / Jack Penman

Nicholas Harman and Nadi Figur-Ambler have been selected to be part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand Young Shakespeare Company for 2022. Photo / Jack Penman

Two Paraparaumu College students are 'absolutely ecstatic' to be selected into the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand Young Shakespeare Company for 2022.

After a year of regional and national Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival success, Year 13 Nicholas Harman and Year 12 Nadi Figur-Ambler have been chosen to be part of the company which comprises 24 students from around the country.

Both students were chosen from the festivals to be part of the National Shakespeare Schools Production (NSSP) and were chosen from their performance over a week of rehearsals and performances.

"The week was an enthralling experience, we were exposed to so many workshops and so much expertise from the various tutors involved," said Nick.

"It means so much to be selected for the company as it represents the culmination of years of acting and performing in SGCNZ regional festivals."

Nadi said, "It means so much to me that I made it into the company.

"It means I can have a chance to develop my acting skills significantly, and give me experience from going overseas and working within an acting company.

"I'll be able to take the new knowledge I've learnt back to my school and community and share it with upcoming actors."

Shakespeare Globe Centre of New Zealand chief executive Dawn Saunders said, "It was wonderful to see the number of students and groups participating in Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand's 24 regional and national University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festivals this year, in spite of the uncertain times relating to Covid-19.

"The SGCNZ National Shakespeare Schools Production nine-day intensive was definitely affected by Covid-19 with anxiety amongst the young people rife.

"However, participating in this course gave them new challenges and immense feelings of achievement at having managed to learn 40 minutes of Shakespeare scenes, and performing them for the public, after six half days of rehearsals.

"Both Nadi and Nicholas were consistent and went the 'extra mile' coordinating the What You Will evening of three-minute miscellany of items by most of the students — a real ice-breaker evening and chance to show other talents to each other and their directors.

"They were also keen to help others with line-learning and being reassuring.

"They are great role models and will be great 'troupers' in the SGCNZ Young Shakespeare Company."

The company normally heads to Shakespeare's Globe in London for two weeks of workshops, talks, Q&A sessions about the plays with actors and directors, behind the scene tours of the Globe, Rose and National theatres, watching performances and rehearsing at the Globe followed by a performance on the Globe stage.

Dawn said the trip is still being planned for mid-next year, Covid-willing.

"A vital aspect of the company is the whānau support network which becomes an extremely strong life-long bond."

Nadi echoed this by saying, "I am so lucky to have so many wonderful people coming and sharing this amazing opportunity with me.

"While there is an element about how our performance went, being chosen was to be part of the company was more about how we melded and worked together as a company."

A member of the group which performed Henry IV Part 1 at NSSP, Nick played two roles, Bardolph and Prince Harry.

"Shakespeare's plays hold enormous relevance to today's society as they revolve around many universal themes that are still applicable today," he said.

"For example, the idea of maturity and growing up in Henry IV Part 1.

"Shakespeare's plays are packed with violence, drama, emotion and humour, and are an absolute pleasure to bring to life.

"It's also challenging to try and work with a more unfamiliar language, which demands a more comprehensive and thorough understanding of the piece that you are performing so that you can convey this meaning to the audience.

"This heightens your ability to think about and act out your intentions on stage."

While still relatively new to Shakespeare Nadi said, "Shakespeare was breaking the mould with many plays, mixing and matching genres.

"I love the feeling of being able to project weird words over a crowd that somehow understands what I'm saying.

"Shakespeare's works have the power to be performed 100 different ways but still stay fresh and unique every time."