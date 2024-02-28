Mark Lyall had his hair cut off by hairdresser Shireen Koot to raise money for child cancer. Photo / David Haxton

Mark Lyall had his hair cut off by hairdresser Shireen Koot to raise money for child cancer. Photo / David Haxton

One of Shireen Koot’s favourite parts of being the Eldon Care Centre’s hairdresser is making people feel better when they’ve left her chair.

And that’s exactly how Mark Lyall felt after having his head and facial hair shaved today.

When Kāpiti News met with Mark this morning he was waiting outside the Paraparaumu-based care home’s hair salon and was in seemingly high spirits.

He had been growing his hair for about a year and was looking forward to getting rid of it.

Proud supporters of his cause, including friends, his fellow residents, and staff members, had gathered to watch the shave, and the room was buzzing with anticipation.

Once it was his turn in the salon chair (or in Mark’s case the wheelchair), Mark watched in the mirror as Shireen shaved his hair off, before shaving his facial hair off too and trimming up his eyebrows.

Mark Lyall and hairdresser Shireen Koot at the start of his head shave. Photo / David Haxton

Once he was completely bald, Mark was asked how he felt after the shave he said his head felt a lot lighter.

“I can feel the air around me.”

Mark’s shave was a part of Shave for a Cure - and he has been raising money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand, a cause that is particularly close to his heart as he has family members who have passed away from cancer.

He created a fundraising page on the Shave for a Cure website and set a goal of $800 – and as of today, he had raised $802.

There has also been a jar on the front desk of the home, and Mark estimated there was about $300 in there.

Mark’s brother, David, was meant to come to do the shave, as he is a hairdresser and salon owner, but he wasn’t able to make it, so Shireen was more than happy to step in.

Shireen had been cutting hair for 37 years, with the last 10 being at Eldon Care Centre, and said she absolutely loved it.

While she only works at the home on Wednesdays, she said she loves the group of people at the care home and has gotten to know them quite well.