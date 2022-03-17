Volunteer Kāpiti manager Susan Ansell and local programme coordinator Mark Young.

After the success of the Kāpiti Governance Mentoring Programme pilot last year, the programme will continue in Kāpiti this year while also expanding to Horowhenua, Manawatū, Tararua and Northland.

Initiated by Community Governance New Zealand in partnership with Mentoring Foundation New Zealand and delivered by Volunteer Kāpiti with support from Kāpiti Impact Trust, the programme provides a link between community organisations and those with governance experience, connecting them together to share skills.

Skills include how to be on, run or form an effective board or committee.

Kāpiti Governance Mentoring Programme mentors and mentees at an orientation event, facilitated by Mentoring Foundation NZ.

Volunteer Kāpiti and Kāpiti Impact Trust have been working together to strengthen the capability of the Kāpiti community sector with support from the Kāpiti Coast District Council Social Investment Fund, Volunteer Kāpiti manager Susan Ansell said.

"At the same time, a National Action Plan for Community Governance was launched in 2019 and we knew that Kāpiti was in a great place to put one of their plans (a pilot governance mentoring programme) into action.

"We knew there was a diversity of community governance experience in Kāpiti and a willingness to connect and share skills."

Well placed to provide a link between local community groups and volunteers, a collaborative pilot was then.

Matching up 10 volunteer mentors with 10 mentees from different Kāpiti community organisations, the mentors and mentees met at least six times over a six-month period.

All mentees were self-selected — wanting to learn more and develop their performance, currently sitting in governance roles (boards or committees) in community organisations and were from Kāpiti.

Mentees were from Kāpiti Women's Centre, Paekākāriki Housing Trust, Volunteer Kāpiti, Waikanae Cameo Society, Paraparaumu College, Kāpiti Boxing Club, The Shed Project, Raumati South School Board of Trustees, Community Connections Board, Kāpiti Gymnastics, Kāpiti Coast United and Energise Ōtaki Charitable Trust.

Opportunities were also provided for everyone on the programme to meet together to discuss key themes.

The biggest takeaway from the programme was the confidence gained by the mentees.

Susan said, "The programme was a great success. It celebrates the expertise and capability that already exists within Kāpiti and provides a framework for learning and connections to be shared for the benefit of the wider Kāpiti community sector.

"What is great is that even though the pilot has finished, the majority of the participants want to keep on meeting and building on their governance knowledge together."

This year the programme is available in Kāpiti, Horowhenua, Manawatū, Tararua and Northland along with an online programme offered to 15 mentees if you are outside of these areas.

To Apply

Application to the Kāpiti mentor programme is open to anyone that is currently on the Governing board/committee of a community/not-for-profit group.

Anyone wishing to register their interest for the programme in Kāpiti should contact Susan Ansell on (04) 905 8884 or manager@volunteerkapiti.org.nz.

You can also sign up or find out more here.