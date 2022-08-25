Dedicated Kāpiti Crop Swap attendees Mavis and Roger Smith with organiser Jessica Keltie. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Walking around her neighbourhood in lockdown got Jessica Keltie thinking.

Surrounded by neighbours with beautiful fruit trees, full of fruit, Jessica wanted to be able to use some of it in her daughter's lunch box for school.

As the prices of fruit and vegetables began to soar earlier this year Jessica decided to put her thoughts into action and create a space where the Kāpiti community could come together to share excess produce or anything food-related that others could benefit from.

"I thought about starting a fruit and vegetable collective in my neighbourhood with just my neighbours, but thought I needed to look bigger," Jessica said.

"So I decided to start a crop swap where the community can bring and swap anything food-related with each other."

"I put a post on Facebook saying I wanted to start this food revolution and called it the Kāpiti Crop Swap.

"I had a great response and now have Kay Fechney and Heather Horswell helping me run it.

"This is a way that people can have access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

"No koha or money can be requested or received, it's a cashless event, especially now that we've had a grant to cover the rent for the hall."

A crop swap is not a new idea but it's new to Kāpiti.

It is now supported by funding from the Paraparaumu/Raumati Community Board, which have given them $1000 to go towards rent for the Kāpiti Uniting Church hall.

Jessica has established a strong kaupapa and values for the swap.

"Our values and kaupapa are to bring together the beauty of mindful swapping and sharing, and giving and reminding people of the beauty of Papatūānuku and the bounties that Papatūānuku provides to us.

"You swap whatever you've got for what you need.

"We bless our kai in te reo but we want all factions of the community coming - especially people who are struggling, you can just swap what you have."

It doesn't have to be fruit or vegetables, anything related to food or produce can be swapped.

There is also soup and fresh bread upon arrival.

Over the first three crop swaps, there has been marmalade, eggs, bread, baking, herbs, kombucha scobys, sourdough starters, seedlings and much more.

The whole hall was filled with food and everything was free - firewood, kawakawa plants, bread, foraged watercress, kiwifruit, oranges, apples, lemongrass and jams.

Around 25 people attended the first crop swap, 50 attended the second and about 45 attended the fourth.

"It's so amazing," Jessica said. "Everyone's sharing, it's beautiful. It's bringing people together.

"We've got the artichoke people, the worm wee lady, the duck egg people - we've got all these cool people, these characters coming along and enjoying it."

Roger Smith was one of the first attendees. "It's lovely to come in on a cold winter Saturday and be greeted with a cup of hot soup and fresh bread," he said.

"It's a great time to meet like-minded people and share ideas too.

"Everyone has the same sort of positive vibe, everyone's excited about it and very happy to contribute and be part of it.

"It's an event where we are all benefiting from everyone's input."

Given six Jerusalem artichokes one year ago, Roger and Mavis Smith planted them in their garden and forgot about them until they turned into plants that grew about three metres high.

"We waited until they died back before getting the crop and out of the first plant I got half a barrel of artichokes," Roger said.

"We were faced with this embarrassingly big barrel of artichokes before we saw a post by Jessica on Facebook about running a crop swap.

"We looked at each and knew exactly what to do with them."

Washing them with a water blaster, Roger found a recipe for artichoke soup and put the rest of the artichokes in bags, attaching the recipe to them.

Each bag had the right amount for one recipe of soup.

"So after the first week, Jessica decided we're the artichoke people."

Mavis Smith agrees it's a great initiative. "Lots of people have fruit trees, you can just bring along what you have and swap it for something different," she said.

The crop swap is not only about helping share the fresh produce around the community but is also an opportunity to try new produce and learn from others how to use it.

For each crop swap, there is a briefing at the start when Jessica will get everyone to talk and introduce their crops and how they can use them.

Held on the second Saturday of every month at Kāpiti Uniting Parish, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, the next swap is on September 10. Doors open at 1pm. The event starts at 1.30pm.