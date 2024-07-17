Advertisement
Kāpiti community pitches in to help flood-affected families in Wairoa

David Haxton
By
2 mins to read
Tien Son moves a second load of Wairoa-bound fish into a truck. Photo / David Haxton

One tonne of fish and a furniture truck of much-needed items are being delivered to flood-affected families in Wairoa.

On June 26, the Wairoa River overflowed and flooded about 120 homes in the lower part of the town.

The Rotary Club of Kāpiti and the Combined Lions Clubs of Kāpiti were contacted by the Wairoa Lighthouse Lions about a list of things families needed.

The response from the community to filling a trailer full of items was so strong that a furniture truck was used instead with Cross Country Rentals waiving its fee.

The truck heads to Wairoa tomorrow.

One of the discussions between Mal Bird and Rex Bullard involved sending the families some fish.

“I thought I would get 200kg of fish, and just put it on the truck, but then Wayne Pidduck, who is the owner of Star Fish Kāpiti, in Paraparaumu, said he would give a tonne,” Bird said.

Some of the many people from Kāpiti who pitched in to help flood-affected families in Wairoa. Photo / David Haxton
A heavily discounted deal was struck before Pidduck and his team and Simon Rusbridge’s crew from Seafood Bazaar combined forces to get the order ready.

This afternoon, a Hall’s refrigerated truck departed Paraparaumu bound for Wairoa, with one tonne of fish on board. Hall’s isn’t charging for the trip.

The fish, which includes deep sea cod, warehou, groper, and pearl fish, will be delivered to the old New World, in Wairoa, before it’s distributed to affected families tomorrow.

Bullard said the project to help affected families grew quickly.

“It’s a great opportunity for clubs to provide service, which is what we’re doing, and to help out in the hour of need.

“We got the call from Wairoa to say ‘we need these things’ and that has gone out to the community, and the Rotary and Lions clubs, which has seen everyone chip in.”


