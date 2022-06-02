After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

The head of news and current affairs at TVNZ is on leave during an investigation into the hiring of former Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

Paul Yurisich has been in the spotlight for the past week after Santamaria quit abruptly just 32 days into the job.

It is understood that Yurisich recruited Santamaria from Al Jazeera, where the pair also worked together.

Santamaria's departure comes after allegations emerged of his inappropriate conduct with women.

Paul Yurisich joined TVNZ as the head of news and current affairs in late 2020. Photo / Supplied

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, in an email to staff obtained by the Herald on Tuesday, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they are fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

Power said it was his view the recruitment policy has not been followed consistently. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi on Tuesday.

He said once the review is complete he will share any of the recommendations with TVNZ staff.

It is understood that staff at the state broadcaster are unhappy with the relative lack of consultation before Santamaria was made Breakfast co-host last month.

Yurisich joined TVNZ as the head of news and current affairs in late 2020. He had been a senior producer with TVNZ before departing for Al Jazeera English in the mid-2000s.

TVNZ said he "has since built an impressive resume" with senior roles at Al Jazeera in Doha and Bloomberg Media Hong Kong when they announced his appointment in September 2020.

Yesterday, Santamaria appeared to have removed his social media presence - deleting his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

His personal website, kamahlsantamaria.com, has been changed to a private setting.

Meanwhile, international broadcaster Al Jazeera has called a staff meeting to talk about working in a safe environment after the accusations about Santamaria.

In an email to staff at the Doha-based broadcaster, managing director Giles Trendle said there would be suggestions for any employees who may be feeling alone or unsure of where to turn.