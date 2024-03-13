Kaitāia’s Mea Motu punches her way to an IBO super-bantamweight world title defence against India’s Chandni Mehra at the Wahine Toa II boxing in December.

Kaitāia’s world boxing champion Mea Motu will step back in the ring next month and she’s hoping that it puts her on the path to another world title fight.

Motu successfully defended her IBO super-bantamweight world title against India’s Chandni Mehra at the Wahine Toa II boxing in Whangārei in December in a brutal display.

Pukepoto’s own Motu (Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi) will take on Thailand’s Noppaket Srisawas at ABA Stadium on April 26.

Peach Boxing stable has unfortunately been forced to end its working relationship with Dean Lonergan at D&L Events after Lonergan lost his financial backers. Due to this, Peach Boxers is now signed with No Limit Boxing under Matt and George Rose.

The good news is great things are coming, however, it means we will be seeing less of these boxers fighting in New Zealand, the gym said.

Motu is seeking to unify her world title, hopefully in July as she begins to venture for mega fights in Australia and the UK.

Mea Motu showcases her culture when walking to the ring in her world title defence in Whangārei in December.

But the downside to greatness is that her next fight could be her last fight in New Zealand, and what better place to have that fight than where it all started for her, at the ABA Stadium.

Motu has had a successful 2023 by winning and successfully defending the IBO World title, overcoming the odds of broken ribs, dislocated shoulder and asthma. But the year ended perfectly with a sold-out show in Whangārei.

Motu will be taking on Thailand 20-year-old boxer, Noppaket Srisawas. Srisawas has an impressive record of 7-1-0 with the only loss to Australian boxer Enja Ryan last July. She has an amateur boxing background with the highlight of her amateur career reaching the quarter-finals of the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2021. This fight will be a non-title fight as this is to keep Motu prepared for the future mega fights in the UK.

The undercard of the fight night will showcase Isaac and Alina Peach’s up-and-coming boxers including Sonny Morini, Erin Walsh, Emma Nesbitt, Dylan Archer and Oliver Firth.

Possibly Motu’s last ever fight in New Zealand will be at ABA Stadium on April 26 and will be live on CSN. For more info go to https://peachboxing.co.nz/



