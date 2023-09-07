Visitor tells Border Control he wants to go to Kaitaia 'for the nightlife'. Video / TVNZ 1

Eddie Bellas, the owner of the Kaitāia bar and accommodation at the Awanui Hotel, laughed out loud when watching the television show Border Patrol last night.

His amusement came as a visitor to Aotearoa claimed he flew here in part to enjoy the nightlife in the small Northland town.

“We found it quite hilarious actually,” Bellas told the Herald.

Although he said the locals and visitors to the Far North do “party it up” at his hotel and the place is “rocking on the weekends” with live bands.

Despite this, he had never heard of someone travelling solely to enjoy the Kaitāia nightlife.

The visitor on the TVNZ claimed to be staying for six days and dividing his time between Auckland and Kaitāia.

He admitted, as his suitcase was being checked, that he was having a six-day vacation from his fishing business but that he didn’t eat fish and was afraid of the water; it was this admission that caused the staff to get alarmed and refer him for further interrogation.

His plans for a few rages in Kaitāia, coupled with discrepancies in his travel documents, resulted in the man being denied entry and put on the next plane home to India.

Kaitaia is not known for its nightlife. Photo / Border Patrol

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said he was not used to international tourists using their nightlife as their “primary draw card to visiting our historic, cultural and naturally stunning district” although he has enjoyed a night or two at the local bars himself.

“In any case, it’s always nice to have the Far North highlighted positively by the media and we are proud of the manaakitanga we offer all manuhiri to our home,” Tepania said.

Lani-Jaye Reihana, manager at the Kauri Arms, said she gets “all walks of life” at the tavern, but wouldn’t describe the nightlife as rocking.

“We have the only TAB in the area, and only one of two bars open past 1am, so we get a few punters,” Reihana said.

“Our capacity is about 120 so it’s a small joint station but yeah, you could have a good night here.”

She said it would be a “shock” if someone came to Kaitāia from overseas specifically for a rager.

Bellas said he hoped the media attention would create an influx of visitors, even those from overseas, who want to come party in the north.

“We welcome anyone that wants to come and enjoy the nightlife,” Bellas said. “If they want to come for the nightlife and I think it’s let’s welcome them and advertise that our place is great for the nightlife. I think this is gonna be the start of it from this [TV] program.”

Bellas said people will now be wondering what the nightlife is actually like.

“Let’s jump on board with the whole thing and let’s make the most of it.”

Online, locals could not help but see the funny side too.

One noted that the hardest part of life for staff at the border would be “trying not to laugh” at the yarns spun by potential visitors.

Another said they were “still waiting for news of these parties and nightlife”.

“He’s about 20-plus years too late,” one local pointed out. “When there actually was a bit of a nightlife in Kaitāia.”

One local said that the local supermarket was the biggest drawcard in the evenings.

Some joked that the man had been “watching too much Far North on TV”, referencing the comedy retelling of the botched drug smuggling mission to nearby 90 Mile Beach.

Another Kaitāia resident with seemingly intimate knowledge of the rituals of life after dark wrote that any potential visitor could get more than they bargained for.

“The only nightlife in Kaitāia you’re getting mate is ganked and KO’d at your local Kauri Arms and Collards.”

More romantically, another suggested that the visitor’s stymied travel plans could have also put a stop to true love.

“Bummer, could have hooked up with the cuzzie ‘hangipants’ at the local during his big night out then caught the bus to beach were they’d have planned the wedding.

“Damn, what could have been.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.