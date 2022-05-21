Kaipara Coast Highway crash: Reports of multiple people trapped

The crash happened on Kaipara Coast Highway at around 8.20pm.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway north of Auckland this evening.

Reports of multiple casualties and people trapped in separate vehicles between the rural community of Glorit and Mangakura came in just after 8.20pm.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they had sent three fire trucks.

Two cars were involved.

Firefighters were working to free "multiple people" who were trapped.

A police spokeswoman said one person was reportedly in a serious condition, another moderate.