Tammy-Lee Grant (standing left) and Jeff Keesom (standing right), pictured with their children, are excited for the opening weekend of Kaipaki Sunflowers.

Ōhaupō locals Tammy-Lee Grant and Jeff Keesom have planted 70,000 sunflowers for their new venture, Kaipaki Sunflowers, with $1 from every flower going to the Gumboot Friday charity.

They hope to open the gates this weekend, depending on the sunflower growth.

The fields have stunning sunsets in the backdrop including a beautiful tree-lined field next to a picnic area where everyone can relax and take it all in.

“We live on Kaipaki Rd on a few acres of land and run a small amount of cattle on it, but we knew how incredible and rich the soil is for horticulture,” Grant said.

“I have always loved sunflowers and think they look so amazing in large numbers from the roadside and for photography. So I said to Jeff, why don’t we plant a paddock full? We live on a busy road and we can have open days and people can come and pick their own and take amazing photos.

“It took him a few months to get on board, then in October last year, he said okay, let’s do it. So I got two paddocks. He still has enough so he can still have some cattle! We have been very nervous as we have never grown sunflowers and we decided on 70,000 - if you’re going to do something you may as well go big.”

The pair both grew up in Ōhaupo and attended Ōhaupo School.

Grant says they love living on Kaipaki Rd and it’s an awesome community to be part of.

“I started Ruby Rose, the women’s clothing store in Te Awamutu. I then sold it when I became a mum and since then have just been working part-time and raising my two girls. A complete change from nice clothes to farm clothes and gumboots,” she said.

“Jeff has always been a livestock buyer and farming for 20 years.”

The past few years have been a bit hard on the family and the Gumboot Friday charity has been helpful in their hour of need.

“Jeff’s son Johnny got diagnosed with ADHD and my daughter started going through some stuff herself. Last year I was offered some free counselling sessions for her through Gumboot Friday and it was the nicest feeling to have a little bit of the load taken off you - especially when money is tight to have the support of a charity like Gumboot Friday, it meant so much to us,” Grant says.

“So, I said to Jeff let’s give $1 for every sunflower that we sell to Gumboot Friday. We just want to help other kids, youth and families that are struggling with mental health or anything they have going on in their life, to have access to this amazing service. Even if we help one family we will be so proud.”

The pair have put a lot of hard work and thought into the opening of Kaipaki Sunflowers and Grant says it means so much to them.

“Now seeing the sunflowers popping up and how incredibly rewarding it is to grow something from seed to a beautiful flower that makes people smile so much, that means everything to us. To give back to a charity and to put smiles on the faces of the families in our community is what Kaipaki Sunflowers is all about,” Grant says.

“We aren’t going to lie, this has been one of the hardest things we have done, but the most rewarding. We hope to learn from this year of what has worked and hasn’t and be better.

“In terms of what the future holds, that all depends on how our first season goes and the open days, we will see if we have enough energy left in the tank to do this all again and grow Kaipaki Sunflowers. The opportunities are endless for what we could expand and do here on this land, but we don’t have any plans yet - watch this space.”

Grant encourages visitors to take photos and tag Kaipaki Sunflowers.

“We would love for everyone to share our page online and spread the word about our fundraiser, we will only be open for a short window of around 2-3 weeks as that is the time the sunflowers are in bloom,” she said.

“I will be having a bring-your-dog-along evening, this will be announced on our page. Please do not bring dogs to our open day.

“We aren’t just a sunflower field, we are a sunflower field that’s raising money for a charity that needs the funding. We aren’t just in it for profit.

“Get behind your community and back us so we can sell as many sunflowers as we can and raise as much money for Gumboot Friday as possible. Spread the word about our open days, and bring all your friends and family along for a wonderful time.”

Head along to the opening this coming weekend - Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm. Parking is down Norrish Rd.

For more information and updates, visit Kaipaki Sunflowers on Facebook and Instagram or email, Kaipakisunflowers@gmail.com.

“Bring a picnic blanket and umbrella, there will be coffee and real fruit icecream for sale!”

Cash and Eftpos sales will be available. Entry: Adults $8, children (under 13) free. Sunflowers are $4 each or three for $10.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





