Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Kāinga Ora takes New Plymouth tenant to Tenancy Tribunal over ‘extensive’ indoor graffiti

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Paul Curtis has been taken to the Tenancy Tribunal by his landlord, Kāinga Ora, because of the graffiti inside his New Plymouth rental and rubbish outside. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Paul Curtis has been taken to the Tenancy Tribunal by his landlord, Kāinga Ora, because of the graffiti inside his New Plymouth rental and rubbish outside. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A Kāinga Ora tenant extensively graffitied the interior walls, doors and heatpump at his property with writing and drawings, including of skulls and a bulldog, and refused to remove it, claiming it was artwork.

But now Paul William Curtis, who has lived in the New Plymouth flat for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save