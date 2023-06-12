Housing Minister Megan Woods says Kāinga Ora is the landlord of last resort. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand’s state housing agency has evicted three people for unruly behaviour - in the 18 months since it promised to crack down on disruptive clients.

In February last year, Kāinga Ora announced new policies to deal with the worst offenders, including a termination option if three serious incidents are recorded within a 90-day period.

Over the same period, tenants attracted more than 10,000 complaints, which Kāinga Ora maintains is often down to noise or frequency of visitors.

Housing Minister Megan Woods was satisfied with how Kāinga Ora is operating its eviction policies, saying it’s about working closely with tenants.

She said when people have conflict with a neighbour or face an untenable situation - relocation can be the best option.

Woods also said Kāinga Ora is the landlord of last resort, and relocating tenants is far more effective than booting them out.

She explained that’s because it’s just one tool in the toolbox - and close to 200 households have been relocated in the past year. She said working on a plan together often leads to better outcomes.

“They might be having conflict with a neighbour, might have gotten into a situation where it’s just not tenable for them to stay there.”

Almost 200,000 people live in Kāinga Ora homes, with 90 per cent of tenancies facing no complaints in the past year.

The ACT Party is ripping into the Government over the number of state housing evictions 18 months on.

ACT claims the Government is failing on values and consequences over the number of tenants booted out of state housing.

Leader David Seymour is unimpressed and claims it is just protecting those disturbing the peace.

“If Kāinga Ora tenants know they can’t be evicted, where is the incentive to behave? If they know that a few who misbehave were told to sling their hook, maybe their neighbours might get a bit of peace this time.”