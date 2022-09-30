Kaimai chaos: 'Massive' pothole takes out convoy of cars

The queue of cars on the side of the road on the Kaimai Ranges after hitting a large pothole. Video / Nicholas Stevens

Police have issued a warning after a reported "massive" pothole punctured the tyres of various vehicles traversing State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range.

Social media users have posted videos showing a lengthy line of stricken vehicles changing tyres near the summit of the Waikato to Bay of Plenty route, plus rescue trucks.

"Massive pothole on the kaimais near the top took out heaps of cars tyres [sic]," one Facebook user who captured the sorry scene said.

People were seen braving the rain to change tyres. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty police took to Facebook to blame poor road conditions and issue a warning.

"Bay of Plenty Police are urging caution for anyone travelling over the Kaimais," their post said.

"Several motorists have reported flat tyres, due to road conditions on SH29, Lower Kaimais."

There is a build-up of traffic in the area.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, or take extreme caution and expect delays."