Kaikōura woman risks life through flames to save horses from wildfire

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Helen Ngawhau drove over powerlines and led her horses through burning bushes in order to get them out. Video / Sarah Gallichan

A Kaikōura resident drove over powerlines and ran through burning paddocks so hot she thought her gumboots were going to melt to save her horses from the raging fires.

Helen Ngawhau recounted her devastation when she first saw the smoke coming from where her horses were.

She was at a

