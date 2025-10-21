“Thursday’s event has the potential to bring even stronger wind gusts than what we’re experiencing today, particularly in parts of Canterbury and Wellington,” MetService said.

A person has died after being hit by a falling branch on Lookout Rd, Mount Victoria. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The system over the North Island is weakening across the day, while a new active system will begin to encroach on the south.

A front preceded by a “very strong and humid northwest flow” is set to move over southern and central New Zealand from late tonight, MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt told the Herald there is a small break from the severe weather today.

“We have a generally easing trend in the morning where we’ve got the old front that’s currently just north of Wellington that’s moving further north over the North Island,” she said.

However, for the South Island, another weather feature is approaching from the west that will bring heavy rain and strong winds for the West Coast.

“Most of the South Island is going to see some rain. Obviously heavier in the west and then somewhat easier in the east,” Bergdolt said.

“It should reach the West Coast of the North Island on Thursday evening.”

Auckland will be getting the remnants of the front that was just north of Wellington.

“By the time it gets to Auckland, [it is] really only going to be a period of rain. Nothing too concerning,” Bergdolt said.

Jackson Bay road near Hokitika was closed due to a slip. Photo / The Craypot

Watches and warnings

The ranges of Westland will be under an orange heavy rain warning from midnight until 5pm tomorrow.

A period of heavy rain is forecast to hit tomorrow. Locals can expect 200-250mm of rain with peak rates of rainfall at 30-40mm/hour.

Fiordland is under the same warning from midnight until 2pm Thursday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for several regions in the South Island into tomorrow.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers and Westland away from the ranges are under the watch until 5pm tomorrow.

The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers are under a heavy rain watch until 2pm tomorrow.

Bergdolt said the severe weather outlook has forecast severe northwesterly gales for the South Island.

