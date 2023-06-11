Kaikohe's Linda Woods was killed during a home invasion. Photo / File

The family of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods say their hardest days lay ahead as they try to heal after their much-loved mum was allegedly killed during a home invasion.

A 52-year-old man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court charged with manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault. He is due to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on June 23.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the whānau of 71-year-old Woods said the circumstances surrounding their mum’s death and the trauma endured had thrust the usually private whānau into the spotlight.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity, support and donations that have poured in, no words can express our gratitude,” they wrote.

The whānau said kindness that was at times hard to accept but they understood it was the natural kaupapa of people wanting to show love and support.

They acknowledged Woods’ shocking death impacted not only them but all of Kaikohe.

“If something good can come from this tragedy, she would feel honoured and happy that she had some part to play.

“[We are] very aware that we live in a small-knit community and at times things like this can either tear apart or bring together to build a stronger community.”

Woods’ whānau believed the latter would ring true.

The Advocate spoke to Kaikohe residents shaken by the events of the past two weeks. Locals told of the town’s resilience and hope for better times to come.

Woods’ whānau had a profound message for the family of the man accused of killing the much-loved pensioner.

“We recognise that there is another family who has been affected by this tragedy. We live in a small town, therefore, want it known that the actions that took place lay with one person and that person alone.”

Judge Greg Davis issued an interim suppression order at the man’s first court appearance, meaning the man’s name and photo cannot be published until he appears in the high court next week.

The man accused of the murder of Linda Woods during his appearance in the Kaikohe District Court. Photo / Peter De Graaf

“We are on our hardest journey now,” Woods’ whānau wrote.

“It will take time for us all to heal but know that we are her greatest legacy, her family, and will endeavour to continue to make her proud.”

The whānau thanked everyone nationwide for their support.

Woods, who had a medical condition, died following a struggle with an intruder found in one of the women’s bedrooms.

A niece and two daughters are believed to have witnessed the home invasion which was later described by police as a sexually motivated burglary.

As police closed in on the suspect, they called for information about a pair of sports shoes and denim cut-off shorts left at the scene.

They released a still from a cellphone video taken by one of the women at the address in the hope someone would recognise the man or his clothing and had called for sightings of a man fleeing the property without shoes or shorts around midnight last Thursday.

A police officer stands guard at the Taraire St home where Linda Woods was allegedly murdered.

A breakthrough came on Monday when investigators revealed they had discovered traces of DNA on the clothing left at the scene.

It did not match any DNA samples in the national database but police had started asking people who fitted the intruder’s description to undergo voluntary DNA tests.

However, police on Tuesday arrested the man without incident during a search at a Kaikohe property.

The house where the accused man lived is not far away from the tidy Taraire St home where Woods lived with multiple generations of female family members.