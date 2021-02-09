Kaiapoi mum loses battle with cancer after misdiagnosis for 11 months

Hayley Beaumont, here with daughter Abbey, 11, was told she had nothing to worry about after repeated visits to her GP in 2019, before being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch mother Hayley Beaumont has lost her battle with cancer after being misdiagnosed for 11 months.

The 31-year-old from Kaiapoi was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in December 2019.

She leaves her 11-year-old daughter Abbey.

A post to Beaumont's Facebook page said her father was holding her hand as she "slipped away peacefully".

In January 2019, she went to her doctor after massive bleeding.

"I was getting tennis ball-sized blood clots," she told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch last year.

But her doctor told Beaumont she was too fit, young and healthy to have anything seriously wrong.

Just 11 months later, on New Year's Eve, she was admitted to Christchurch Women's Hospital with kidney failure.

"I'd only just woken up from a procedure, and the surgeon came in and said he needed to talk to me.

"My dad started crying because he knew it was going to be bad news."

The surgeon said, "I'm sorry it's cancer, and it's very far progressed as well".

Beaumont said she had been to her doctor many times in those 11 months and each time she was brushed off, despite her symptoms increasing and worsening.