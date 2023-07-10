Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, left, and Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani announcing Bush, now a Deputy CEO of Oranga Tamariki is overseeing a review of the organisations youth justice facilities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Police Commissioner and new deputy CEO of Oranga Tamariki Mike Bush - who is leading the review of the organisation’s youth justice facilities - has headed to Europe and added two experienced former senior police officers to his team.

The Herald can reveal Bush has recruited former police assistant commissioner John Tims to provide operational advice “due to his significant experience in community engagement” on a two-month contract.

Former District Commander Superintendent John Tims. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Within the OT executive, Bush also has the experience of Tusha Penny - another experienced ex-police officer of 31 years experience, who held also held the rank of Assistant Commissioner and is now in charge of executive transformation.

Bush is overseeing the independent review of the OT-run residences and community homes.

The review began last month and will be presented to OT chief executive Chappie Te Kani in late August.

A spokesperson said Bush has an independent team supporting him, including Debbie Francis, who worked with Bush on the Auckland floods inquiry, Shannon Pakura, former Chief Social Worker and current member of the Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Advisory Board, and can call on other resources as required.

Former Police Assistant Commissioner Superintendent Tusha Penny. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The spokesperson said Bush’s overseas trip had been planned well in advance of the review and what was supposed to be two months had been cut short to three weeks. The ex-police chief will return in late July to continue the oversight of the review.

“Mike Bush had a standing international commitment which was originally planned for two months,” the spokesperson said.

“Mike has shortened this to three weeks because of this important work and is now returning to New Zealand on 26 July 2023.”

Even when offshore, Bush has been in daily contact with his team.

“He has remained across this work and attending daily meetings and has received regular briefings in order for him to direct the work required,” the spokesperson said.

“There will be a range of partners who will be engaged as part of the review. Mike Bush is grateful for the support of Ta Mark Solomon, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Board, in supporting the review.

“John Tims is not involved in the review. John Tims has been brought in on an eight-week fixed-term contract reporting to Mike, providing specialist operational advice due to his significant experience in community engagement.”

The terms of reference for the review are in draft and yet to be finalised.

