But today a jury returned a guilty verdict, meaning he can now be named and his previous convictions revealed.
Meyer hit the headlines in 2022 after NZME revealed a judge sentenced him to nine months’ home detention for the rape of four teens and the sexual violation of a fifth.
A psychologist, who saw Meyer 30 times during the prosecution of that case, found he had a medium risk of reoffending, and continued to minimise the effect of his crimes.
Young people took to the streets in protest, and the publicity of the case led to the teen girl at the centre of this week’s trial making a police report.
Teen girl was ‘frozen’ during sexual assault
The defence argued this week that the teen was “embarrassed” about a consensual hook-up with Meyer after seeing the news, and wanted to “distance herself” from it, given what others in her peer group were saying about him.
However, the Crown pointed to the fact she’d confided in one close friend in the weeks following the sexual assault, a year before Meyer’s convictions were reported by the media.
The events of the trial centred on what was described as a “typical teen night” – chatting and listening to music played on a phone.
Meyer’s father, Desmond Meyer, gave evidence that he checked on the teens “six or seven times” throughout the evening, and they were instructed to keep the lights on and the bedroom door open.
Despite this, he had not seen the light switch off towards the end of the night, nor kissing between Meyer and the girl, and between the other teens who were in the room with them.
The victim described feeling “frozen” while the assault occurred, and not knowing what to do. She said she’d told Meyer “no” after he unbuttoned her jeans and violated her.
Prosecutor Ian Murray asked him if he considered himself to be the “beacon of truth” amid what Meyer claimed were false allegations from multiple women, including the current complainant.
“Yes,” Meyer replied.
While the jury knew he had convictions for sexual offending, they did not know the exact charges, nor the facts or circumstances, and were warned not to make internet searches.
Judge Paul Geoghegan also warned against using the fact of the convictions in their reasoning of his guilt – thinking that because he’d committed sexual offences before, he must have done so this time.
But the jury was permitted to consider the convictions when assessing the defendant’s credibility, given his assertion that “the rumours weren’t true”.
Earlier sentence deemed ‘manifestly inadequate’
Meyer was first charged in 2021 after multiple police complaints by young women in the Bay of Plenty who alleged sexual violence across 2020 and 2021.