Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jury finds Jayden Meyer guilty of sexual violation of 15-year-old girl

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Jayden Meyer outside the Tauranga District Court following a court appearance in 2022.

Jayden Meyer outside the Tauranga District Court following a court appearance in 2022.

Warning: This story includes details of sexual assault and may be distressing.

Teen rapist Jayden Meyer has been found guilty of sexually violating another teenage girl.

The latest violation occurred when he was 16, and hours after he’d been bailed on charges relating to the rape and sexual violation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save