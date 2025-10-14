Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Young man accused of sexually violating female friend as teens hung out

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A teenage girl says a boy she'd become friends with sexually violated her. The now-young man is on trial in the Tauranga District Court this week, where he denies any wrongdoing. Photo / George Novak

A teenage girl says a boy she'd become friends with sexually violated her. The now-young man is on trial in the Tauranga District Court this week, where he denies any wrongdoing. Photo / George Novak

A teenage girl’s self-harming led to disclosures of an alleged sexual assault by a teen boy she’d become friends with.

The teen, who is now a young man, is on trial in the Tauranga District Court, charged with sexual violation and an alternative charge of sexual conduct with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save