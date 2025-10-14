She couldn’t be sure if her friend had been in the room the whole time, as “it was dark”. She said it was all a “blur” when the alleged sexual contact was happening, and she was focused on what was happening, not on the rest of the room.
However, she recalled her friend had been in the room when she said it was time to go and the friend saw her buttoning up her jeans.
However, the friend told the teen’s lawyer, in her evidence, that she couldn’t remember seeing the girl buttoning up her pants.
She said she never left the girl’s side in the evening and never saw anything other than kissing between the girl and the teen.
However, she did say there were times during the night when she was kissing her own boyfriend, not looking at the other two.
The teen claims nothing other than kissing happened and denies they were ever left alone in the room.
The friend confirmed that some weeks later the girl told her about the alleged violation, but she didn’t see it happen at the time.
The teen’s lawyer, Rachael Adams, said in her opening statement all that happened was a teenage hook-up – some making out and cuddling.
“What we used to call pashing,” she said.
When the teen had become the subject of “ugly allegations and gossip”, the girl had “buyer’s remorse”, was “embarrassed” and had shifted from wishing she hadn’t done it to saying she didn’t choose to do it.
The girl made a formal complaint more than a year after the alleged events of the night.
A ‘range of red flags’, says Crown
In the Crown opening, prosecutor Laura Clay said the girl’s mother would give evidence to say she’d observed changes in the girl’s behaviour in the months after the alleged sexual assault – a “range of red flags” that indicated she wasn’t okay.