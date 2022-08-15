Voyager 2021 media awards
Junior rugby coach in Dunedin allegedly assaulted by spectator

Bathgate Park in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Otago Daily Times

A coach of a junior rugby team was allegedly assaulted by a spectator during a game at a Dunedin ground on Saturday.

Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident at Bathgate Park about 10am to come forward with details.

The incident happened at a rugby game involving children aged 8, police said.

The Otago Daily Times understands the coach of one of the teams at Bathgate Park, home of the Southern club, was refereeing the game when he was allegedly assaulted.

"Violence in any form is unacceptable, particularly when witnessed by children, and police will investigate."

Otago Rugby Football Union chief executive Richard Kinley said he was aware of the incident.

It was "inappropriate to comment" until he had more information, he said.

Kinley said the union took every incident seriously

"Any incident is one incident too many," Kinley said.

"It's totally unacceptable."