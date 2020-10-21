Judith Collins says low party support in South Island will be part of review

National Party leader Judith Collins. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

National leader Judith Collins says the reasons behind a low amount of support for the party in the South Island will be considered as part of a review.

She joined Canterbury Mornings with Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB.

"You can see the party vote went up for act, they took a chunk of what we would normally consider our vote.

"whether they [South Island] went as red as it looks like if you compare the centre-right vote together, it's not so much," she told Lynch.

Collins said they expect Gerry Brownlee to continue to represent Christchurch for the party.

"I think some people would look at the rebuild and say oh it should have done better but I know he gave the biggest effort of anybody into that rebuild.

"In the fullness of time, I think he will be treated much better by history."

The party is considering how it can make sure it has a presence in Christchurch and the wider area.

"Not just with Gerry but with others and how we can bring in other MPs as well to ensure we are covering the city."

National's resounding defeat has triggered a review into the election campaign and the party as a whole.

It follows a "sombre" first meeting - about four hours - of National's new caucus on Tuesday.

The party suffered a devastating loss last Saturday night, losing 20 MPs.

The 27 per cent of the vote that the party did win is the second-lowest result in National's history.

Meanwhile, Labour won 49 per cent of the total vote meaning it now has 64 MPs – an outright majority.

After the meeting, Collins fronted the media, she said she has the full backing of her caucus and "everyone has moved on" from previous leadership coups.

"I'm feeling positive about our way forward... Everyone is really focused."

Her focus now was on building a "tight" caucus and limit navel gazing.

A number of National MP's have blamed the loss on an email leak.

An email from MP Denise Lee to the rest of caucus objected to party leader Judith Collins' decision to announce a review of the Auckland Council – and was leaked to a media outlet.

Collins has said it cost the party five points at the polls.

Outgoing Northcote MP Dan Bidois this morning said the leaker "should go".

Matt Doocey. Photo / Supplied

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, one of only two National party members to win their seat in greater Christchurch, said his party's poor result this election is partially due to a lack of "internal discipline".

"You can go back to Jami-Lee Ross, Hamish Walker, Andrew Falloon, we had a leak just before the election, leadership issues," he told Chris Lynch.

The National Party scandals included Jami-Lee Ross who stood down after accusing Simon Bridges of corruption, Andrew Falloon who sent porn to a teenager, Hamish Walker who leaked Covid-19 patient details, leadership changes and the leak of an email to caucus from a frustrated Denise Lee.