Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Joshua Brennan’s Molotov cocktail revenge torched innocent person’s home

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Te Kuiti man Joshua Brennan threw two Molotov cocktails, one causing significant damage to an innocent person's home. Photo / 123RF

Te Kuiti man Joshua Brennan threw two Molotov cocktails, one causing significant damage to an innocent person's home. Photo / 123RF

On his way back to a house party after being kicked out for creepy behaviour, Joshua Peter Brennan stopped and threw a Molotov cocktail at an innocent person’s home.

When he saw a light go on inside the home he fled, leaving behind $25,000 worth of damage as a fire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand