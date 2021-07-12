Josh Storer fighting for his life after Albany bar assault

Josh Storer, was seriously assaulted at The Albany bar and restaurant on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A friend of a man fighting for his life in hospital after a serious assault at a North Shore bar said it's a tough time for the victim's family in England.

Josh Storer, 25, was critically injured on Friday night at The Albany bar and restaurant just after 11pm. An ambulance responded and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He remains in a coma in an intensive care unit, suffering from a "significant brain injury", according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

"It's touch and go," the page said.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

A friend of Storer, who the Herald has agreed not to name, said he was a hard worker who loves fishing and going to the pub.

"We're his Kiwi family because he's got no family here," his friend told the Herald.

"He's a good bloke I guess."

Storer is "very close" with his family and would talk to them daily, his friend said.

"I can imagine this is pretty tough for them.

"It's hard to come to any conclusions about what's going to happen.

"They must be struggling quite a bit at the moment."

Storer's family was planning to visit New Zealand from England last year before Covid-19 hit.

They will now try to enter New Zealand to "be there when he wakes up" in hospital, his friend said.

Two crowdfunding pages have been set up to help Storer's family cover the cost of travel to New Zealand to be at his bedside.

Owner of The Albany, Preet Dhaliwal, created a Givealittle page last night for his "local customer and good friend".

Dhaliwal said he would "have a beer" with Storer at least two to three times a week.

"One of our locals was assaulted and we're trying to raise funds for his family to try and get his family over from England," he said.

"The costs of flights and managed isolation is quite a bit and we're trying to ease the stress off the family as much as possible.

"The management and staff of the pub have been assisting the police where necessary and an arrest was made on Saturday night."

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page has been created in England to cover the family's flights and accommodation.

"Josh Storer was involved in an accident yesterday in New Zealand that has left him in ICU with a significant brain injury," the page said.

"It is currently touch and go, as he is in a drug-induced coma and will be for several days to monitor his condition and plan next steps.

"At this moment in time he is in a critical condition and we wanted to let his and our friends know of the situation."

The page has garnered more than £6,200.