Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Josep Borrell: One year of war against Ukraine

By Josep Borrell
5 mins to read
Mykola Volenshak checks his house, which was destroyed by a Russian rocket, as he tries to find documents under the rubble in Maxymilianivka village, Ukraine. Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

Mykola Volenshak checks his house, which was destroyed by a Russian rocket, as he tries to find documents under the rubble in Maxymilianivka village, Ukraine. Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

OPINION:

February 24, 2022, will forever be recalled as the day when Russia started its brutal, unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

This was and remains a case of pure aggression and a clear-cut breach

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand