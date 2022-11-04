Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Roughan: Transport planners need to work with, not against, the people

John Roughan
By
4 mins to read
It is very evident the vast majority of people want to travel independently, able to go from where they are to where they want to be, when they want and at any time they want. Photo / Michael Craig

It is very evident the vast majority of people want to travel independently, able to go from where they are to where they want to be, when they want and at any time they want. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

Who would be a bus driver? Whenever I see a bus travelling around Auckland empty, or nearly empty – and I see it all the time – my heart goes out to the driver.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand