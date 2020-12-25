Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Roughan: Did we overestimate the pandemic threat?

5 minutes to read

Auckland skyline during covid-19 lockdown in March. Photo / Alex Burton

John Roughan
By:

Former editorial writer and columnist, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Composing your last column for a year is normally enjoyable, a chance to recall events that flared and faded so quickly it seems remarkable they happened in that year; and tie them together in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.