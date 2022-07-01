Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Change is an illusion with health restructure

5 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare will launch two new health entities as part of the health reform, marking a milestone moment for the future of healthcare in Aotearoa.

Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare will launch two new health entities as part of the health reform, marking a milestone moment for the future of healthcare in Aotearoa.

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION

Today, if you can believe it, our public health system has been reformed. Don't believe it. District health boards disappeared yesterday and the Ministry of Health was divided, its policy advisers remaining the ministry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.