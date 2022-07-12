Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Minto: From Raglan to Palestine - let our voice be heard

5 minutes to read
Palestinian children wave the national flags at the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta. Photo / AP

Palestinian children wave the national flags at the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By John Minto

OPINION

During World War I, the New Zealand Government took a big area of land at Raglan from the local Tainui Awhiro people to build an airfield and bunker as part of the local war

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.