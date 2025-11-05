Police raised concerns with the licensing authority about an email he sent to Ardern in 2021 offering to be part of her security detail.
A police officer who spoke to him about that email said he appeared to be “delusional”, while Doherty claimed he was merely “aiming high”.
Doherty also emailed the police with a proposal that he go undercover and conduct private investigations on their behalf, despite not having a private investigator’s licence.
What he had was a Certificate of Approval that qualified a person to work in positions such as a security guard or parking warden.
He had also been served with a harassment notice from police after becoming infatuated with a 17-year-old girl.
When cancelling Doherty’s licence, licensing authority head Trish McConnell said she accepted the police submission that he was unable to accept things such as emailing the Prime Minister, offering his services to police to go undercover, and harassing a 17-year-old woman were inappropriate.
His claim he was only doing his civil duty raised questions about his fitness to be a security guard and his mental health in general, she said.
He later told police he believed he was in a relationship with the woman and that they had agreed to marry.
Doherty was remanded for sentencing next April, with Judge Jo Rielly requesting a victim impact statement.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.