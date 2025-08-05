This prompted police to make a complaint to the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority, which handles complaints about licensed security guards.

Shaw and his wife Alison both had Certificates of Approval to work as employed security guards but didn’t have a licence to run their own business because they couldn’t afford the annual fees.

Despite this, Shaw and an employee who didn’t hold any kind of security licence would drive around New Plymouth in their signwritten vehicle for their unlicensed security business, House and Farm Security Service.

The business advertised extensively through flyers, social media and business cards but only generated $320 worth of income in that period.

According to a ruling by the authority released this week, the Shaws were found to have been running their business without a licence, and to have hired an employee to work as a security guard without a certificate of approval.

“The fact the business was not successful and earned very little money does mean House and Farm Security Service does not fit within the definition of a crowd controller or property guard …” authority head Trish McConnell said.

“Before spending money on their vehicle, uniforms, flyers and advertising Mr and Mrs Shaw should have applied for a security licence.”

Part of the Shaws’ argument in response to the complaint from police was that they hadn’t hired an employee because they didn’t get any regular work, but had him work a one-off security gig at a local festival.

McConnell said this was a breach of the licensing rules and in addition, they had allowed that worker to wear a uniform for several months and hold himself out as a legitimate security worker.

It’s the second time Shaw has fallen foul of the authority after receiving a warning in 2017 for operating a similar business without a licence.

McConnell described the Shaws’ conduct as “intentional and ongoing” and despite being warned about needing a licence, they didn’t get one.

McConnell cancelled both Brent and Alison Shaw’s personal security licences and fined them $800, which was the cost of the annual licence for their business that they didn’t pay when they set it up.

Brian Shaw told NZME he denied having a scanner capable of listening to police communications, and turning up at incidents before actual police to talk to witnesses.

Shaw claimed instead that on one occasion he had witnessed a car accident and taken down the details of a driver who had left the scene, which he passed on to police.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.