The former wife of a man killed in a shootout with police in Hamilton believes he was about to carry out a mass shooting with hopes of getting a “higher death count” than the Christchurch mosque shooting.
But the woman has been heavily criticised by Coroner Bruce Hesketh’s counsel Chris Gudsell, for not telling police the risk posed by Joel Robin Buckley sooner. Gudsell claimed she had “orchestrated” events before and after the shooting.
Buckley was shot by Armed Offenders Squad members outside his O’Donohue St apartment late on the evening of July 14, 2021.
An Independent Police Conduct Authority report found the fatal shooting was justified, but there were “significant” firearm licensing failures, including giving back a seized weapon to the shooter and not acting on his earlier concerning behaviour.
She said Buckley planned to call 111 and “make it sound urgent as possible ... and then get [police] by surprise”.
“Joel said that he’s found the perfect spot, height advantage is a definite quote and a high death count.”
But Gudsell was dubious.
“This is what novels are made of, fantasies are made of ... it’s not like this has happened at all.”
Gudsell said Buckley had a firearms licence and had no criminal convictions.
The woman replied that two AOS members “were almost shot dead” because of Buckley that night.
Gudsell quizzed her why she never told police during her interviews with them in the days leading up to the shooting, about his threats to kill police, but after leaving an interview at the station, she would instead just hours later, tell a psychiatrist.
That psychiatrist then contacted police.
“There were years and years of evidence I could have given,” she replied, “But it would take days or even weeks to give that,” she said.
“There were a lot of people threatened,” she said. “It was indiscriminate.”
The woman said she didn’t tell police because she didn’t think they would believe her and she had instead been collating evidence, including taking photos of drug paraphernalia and ammunition, that he’d had.
“I didn’t feel ... much weight would be given to what I said without evidence, and that’s on me I suppose.”
She claimed Buckley’s mass shooting had been in the planning for months.
However, in July she believed it was imminent as he confirmed where it would happen, and that he had more weaponry.
In questioning about it from Crown Solicitor Jacinda Hamilton, the woman said, “he knew he was ready”.
“He had his guns and bags and holsters at a playground. He knew.”