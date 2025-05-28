Windsor Park, a thoroughbred stud horse farm owned by Rodney and his parents, shared an update on social media yesterday that said, “We know that there is an incredible amount of support, love and concern for our Windsor Park family at present.
“You will be relieved to hear that both Rod and Oli continue to make excellent progress in their respective recoveries following their recent accident.”
The Windsor Park post said, “The entire Schick family are continually grateful for the overwhelming, worldwide support shown during this extremely difficult time.
“We are truly appreciative of the generosity of those who have contributed to the emergency services Givealittle fundraiser in memory of our much-loved and enormous character that was Jimmy Schick.
“We have been wrapped in and drawn strength from the renowned Kiwi spirit both near and far.”