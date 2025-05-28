Windsor Park, a thoroughbred stud horse farm owned by Rodney and his parents, shared an update on social media yesterday that said, “We know that there is an incredible amount of support, love and concern for our Windsor Park family at present.

“You will be relieved to hear that both Rod and Oli continue to make excellent progress in their respective recoveries following their recent accident.”

Jimmy Schick, a young Kaipaki School student, tragically died in an ATV accident. Photo / Windsor Park Stud

The Windsor Park post said, “The entire Schick family are continually grateful for the overwhelming, worldwide support shown during this extremely difficult time.

“We are truly appreciative of the generosity of those who have contributed to the emergency services Givealittle fundraiser in memory of our much-loved and enormous character that was Jimmy Schick.

“We have been wrapped in and drawn strength from the renowned Kiwi spirit both near and far.”

The family created a Givealittle page earlier this month to raise money for Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust who aided in the rescue.

The page has already raised over $300,000.

The Givealittle said, “In lieu of any flowers or food the family has asked anyone who wishes to make a contribution, kindly make a donation to this Give a Little page.

“Rod, Oli & Jack who were rescued at the scene would love to personally distribute all funds to the amazing emergency services.”

The Schicks are New Zealand racing royalty as owners of Windsor Park Stud, one of the country’s premier breeding businesses, which stands stallions and breeds from thoroughbred mares.

They have bred some of New Zealand’s best ever racehorses, firstly when the business was owned and run by Rodney’s father Nelson, with Rodney now a co-owner and the stud master.

