Rigby was killed in September 2022, about four weeks short of her 19th birthday, in a case that shocked Hawke’s Bay and the country.

Three weeks have been scheduled for a trial for Heremaia and Paul late next year.

Court documents reveal Rigby met Heremaia about three weeks before her death.

Details of how she died remain suppressed but the Crown alleges Heremaia and Paul placed her body in a car, which they drove to a riverbank near Havelock North, where it was set on fire.

