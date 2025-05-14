McSkimming resigned as the country’s second most powerful cop on Monday after a four-month investigation by the IPCA and police.
In response to questions from RNZ on Wednesday, IPCA investigations manager Stu Graham said in a statement it was conducting an investigation “into the way police handled allegations made against former Deputy Commissioner McSkimming”.
“We therefore have no further comment at this time.”
It is the first time the IPCA has commented on what its investigation was focused on. The investigation was launched before McSkimming was suspended.
Police declined to comment on the investigation on Wednesday.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said in a statement on Tuesday that he appreciated that the resignation of McSkimming raised questions, but said the criminal investigation couldn’t be “compromised by commenting on the circumstances of it at this point”.
“However, I can say that I have always made it very clear that trust and confidence in police is a top priority for me as commissioner,” Chambers said.
“I take very seriously anything that puts trust and confidence and the reputation of police at risk and will act to address it.
“I have high expectations of all police staff and will address it if those standards are not met, irrespective of rank or role.”
Police Minister Mark Mitchell on Monday said McSkimming resigned before he could be dismissed.
“I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended.”
He did not say what the allegations were. Mitchell said the Policing Act was “very clear”.
“A deputy commissioner of police must be a ‘fit and proper’ person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming’s fitness for office.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins said there were no red flags raised about McSkimming when he was appointed deputy police commissioner under the previous Government.
Hipkins said both the police commissioner and the public service commissioner recommended McSkimming’s appointment at the time.
“Things have obviously subsequently come to light. I can’t comment on those because I don’t know anything of the detail of any of those, but I can say categorically none of them were raised during the appointment process,” he said.
Hipkins said he had not been told anything about what the allegations were against McSkimming.