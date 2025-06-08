Jetstar’s head of New Zealand, Shelley Musk, said the airline was thrilled to be celebrating 16 years of low-cost travel with a network-wide sale.
“For more than 16 years, we’ve been committed to democratising air travel in New Zealand.
“With our strong reliability and consistently low fares, we truly offer the best of both worlds for Kiwi travellers.
“With sale fares available from $55*, we’re proud to be bringing more choice to travellers as we continue to expand our network and deliver the lowest prices in the market.”
There has been strong competition between Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Qantas, with all three airlines announcing promotions this year.
Last month, Qantas launched a major sale for New Zealand travellers, discounting airfares to 16 destinations across its international network.
In January, Air New Zealand launched one of its largest-ever sales, with more than 300,000 seats to international and domestic destinations discounted.
In April, JetStar launched its Cairns to Christchurch route and Hamilton to Sydney, Hamilton to the Gold Coast and Gold Coast to Dunedin routes will begin this month.
The airline’s latest sale includes six New Zealand and 22 international routes.
Travel dates vary per route but include mid-July to early December 2025 for domestic and mid-July 2025 to late March 2026 for international.
*Club Jetstar Early Access ends 11.59pm NZST Monday, June 9 2025. Sale ends 11.59pm NZST Saturday, June 14, 2025, unless sold out.
