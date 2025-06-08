JetStar has discounted more than 55,000 one-way fares for travel from mid-July. Photo / Jetstar

JetStar has discounted more than 55,000 one-way fares for travel from mid-July. Photo / Jetstar

JetStar has launched a network-wide sale with one-way fares as low as $55 to celebrate 16 years in the New Zealand market.

As part of its “Sweet-16 Sale”, the airline has discounted more than 55,000 one-way fares for travel from mid-July.

Club Jetstar members will have 12 hours of exclusive early access from midday today and travellers can sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when making a booking.

The sale will run for five days, with public access to the sale from midnight tonight.

Domestic fares (e.g. Auckland to Wellington) will be available from $55^, and international fares (e.g. Hamilton to Sydney) will be available from $150^.