Jetstar apologises for cancelling Auckland to Wellington flight after delays

Jetstar has apologised for cancelling a flight from Auckland to Wellington.

Jetstar has apologised for cancelling a flight from Auckland to Wellington.

By RNZ

Jetstar has apologised for cancelling a flight from Auckland to Wellington late last night, after delaying it for two hours, because of a staffing issue.

Flight JQ267 was due to depart at 7.30pm and was initially delayed to 9.40pm before being dropped.

In an email sent to RNZ News, the airline said a crew member due to operate the service on the Airbus A320 was feeling unwell.

It said finding a replacement caused a delay, and the flight could no longer meet Wellington Airport’s curfew.

The airline was pledging to support passengers, including covering accommodation, meals, and costs such as transport to and from the airport.