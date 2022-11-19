Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jessie Gurunathan: Where is brown Santa?

Jessie Gurunathan
By
4 mins to read
Having a Hana Koko who looks like you is a good feeling, says Jessie Gurunathan. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

Having a Hana Koko who looks like you is a good feeling, says Jessie Gurunathan. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

OPINION

I love Christmas. I love everything about this festive time of year. My first 11 years of Christmas were spent in Southeast Asia. My father was Hindu, so it was up to my Pākehā

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand