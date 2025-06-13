Firefighters prepare to pull a Jeep from the flooded Eyre River in Swannanoa, Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Police were also called to help. A police spokesman said: “At the time of the incident, the man was attempting to avoid a group known to him that had allegedly assaulted him.”

There were no injuries related to the assault and the man’s vehicle was removed from the river, the spokesman said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in this matter.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the scene just before 12.45pm.

Crews found the Jeep stuck in a flooded ford but nobody was trapped inside the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Two fire crews from Swannanoa and one from Kaiapoi responded to the incident.

Crews pulled the Jeep from the stream and gave the driver first aid before ambulance staff arrived.

Paramedics from Hato Hone St John treated one person for minor injuries at the scene.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.