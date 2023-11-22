Police are searching a new area of interest today related to the suspected homicide of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, who has now been missing for seven months.
Waitematā CIB detective inspector Callum McNeill said police have engaged the services of a body deposition expert who previously worked with the Australian Federal Police.
“We remain committed to locating 19-year-old Jayden, who was last seen at the Birdwood Reserve in Ranui in the company of two members of the Head Hunters gang, on Friday, 21 April 2023.”
A homicide investigation was opened in August almost four months after Mamfredos-Nair went missing in rural Massey, West Auckland.
It’s understood the two men Mamfredos-Nair was seen with before his disappearance have not co-operated with police investigations.
“As a result of information received from the public, the Operation Violin investigation team is now focusing on searching a new area.”
Police would not reveal the location where they are searching today for “operational reasons”.
Armed police previously executed a search warrant at a Head Hunters gang pad as part of their investigation into the homicide.
The Dairy Flat address was thoroughly searched by police in October, who were seen using a ground scanning device, going over the driveway and grass.
Mamfredos-Nair’s family reported him missing on April 24. He was seen at a petrol station on Lincoln Rd three days earlier about 8pm. He was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue trousers, grey running shoes and a black hat.
About 45 minutes later, at 8.45pm on April 21, he was dropped off at Birdwood Reserve. Mamfredos-Nair then got into a 2022 black Toyota Hilux. Police have since found the vehicle and “thoroughly” examined it for clues.In
In October, McNeill said police were considering his meeting with the Head Hunters-linked men could have been a drug deal gone wrong: “That’s something we are investigating, absolutely.”
“We will endeavour to update the public as the investigation allows,” McNeill said today.
McNeill said police remain committed to holding those responsible for Mamfredos-Nair’s death to account.
“We are anticipating bringing this matter to a conclusion before Christmas.”
Anyone with information which may assist the investigation can contact the 105 number and reference Operation Violin, or go online and reference file number 230424/9683.
You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.