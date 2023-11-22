Police continue to search for information on the mystery disappearance of West Auckland teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair. Photo / NZ Police

Police continue to search for information on the mystery disappearance of West Auckland teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching a new area of interest today related to the suspected homicide of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, who has now been missing for seven months.

Waitematā CIB detective inspector Callum McNeill said police have engaged the services of a body deposition expert who previously worked with the Australian Federal Police.

“We remain committed to locating 19-year-old Jayden, who was last seen at the Birdwood Reserve in Ranui in the company of two members of the Head Hunters gang, on Friday, 21 April 2023.”

A homicide investigation was opened in August almost four months after Mamfredos-Nair went missing in rural Massey, West Auckland.

It’s understood the two men Mamfredos-Nair was seen with before his disappearance have not co-operated with police investigations.

“As a result of information received from the public, the Operation Violin investigation team is now focusing on searching a new area.”

Police would not reveal the location where they are searching today for “operational reasons”.

Armed police previously executed a search warrant at a Head Hunters gang pad as part of their investigation into the homicide.

Police search a Headhunters Gang property on Young Access Road Dairy Flat in the search for Jayden Mamfredos-Nair who has been missing since April 2023 New Zelaand Herald photograph 19 October 2023

The Dairy Flat address was thoroughly searched by police in October, who were seen using a ground scanning device, going over the driveway and grass.

Mamfredos-Nair’s family reported him missing on April 24. He was seen at a petrol station on Lincoln Rd three days earlier about 8pm. He was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue trousers, grey running shoes and a black hat.

About 45 minutes later, at 8.45pm on April 21, he was dropped off at Birdwood Reserve. Mamfredos-Nair then got into a 2022 black Toyota Hilux. Police have since found the vehicle and “thoroughly” examined it for clues.In

In October, McNeill said police were considering his meeting with the Head Hunters-linked men could have been a drug deal gone wrong: “That’s something we are investigating, absolutely.”

Police search a Headhunters Gang property on Young Access Road Dairy Flat in the search for Jayden Mamfredos-Nair who has been missing since April 2023 New Zelaand Herald photograph 19 October 2023

“We will endeavour to update the public as the investigation allows,” McNeill said today.

McNeill said police remain committed to holding those responsible for Mamfredos-Nair’s death to account.

“We are anticipating bringing this matter to a conclusion before Christmas.”

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation can contact the 105 number and reference Operation Violin, or go online and reference file number 230424/9683.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



