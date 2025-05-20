Jayde Gilbert, 30, died on Thursday morning after a vehicle drove into the power pole she was standing next to.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

20 May, 2025 03:52 AM 2 mins to read

Jayde Gilbert, 30, died on Thursday morning after a vehicle drove into the power pole she was standing next to.

The woman who died after being struck last week a vehicle in Hamilton will be farewelled tomorrow.

Jayde Gilbert died on Thursday after a gold-coloured ute drove into the power pole she had been standing next to at an intersection near Waikato Hospital.

A homicide investigation has been launched, and police said their investigations are ongoing.

A funeral notice from Grinter’s Funeral Home in Cambridge said Gilbert was a loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and mother of two children.

A friend who went to high school with Gilbert said she would always remember their friendship.