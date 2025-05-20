The woman who died after being struck last week a vehicle in Hamilton will be farewelled tomorrow.
Jayde Gilbert died on Thursday after a gold-coloured ute drove into the power pole she had been standing next to at an intersection near Waikato Hospital.
A homicide investigation has been launched, and police said their investigations are ongoing.
A funeral notice from Grinter’s Funeral Home in Cambridge said Gilbert was a loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and mother of two children.
A friend who went to high school with Gilbert said she would always remember their friendship.