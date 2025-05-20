Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Jayde Gilbert farewelled as Hamilton homicide probe continues

RNZ
2 mins to read

Jayde Gilbert, 30, died on Thursday morning after a vehicle drove into the power pole she was standing next to.

The woman who died after being struck last week a vehicle in Hamilton will be farewelled tomorrow.

Jayde Gilbert died on Thursday after a gold-coloured ute drove into the power pole she had been standing next to at an intersection near Waikato Hospital.

A homicide investigation has been launched, and police said their investigations are ongoing.

A funeral notice from Grinter’s Funeral Home in Cambridge said Gilbert was a loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and mother of two children.

A friend who went to high school with Gilbert said she would always remember their friendship.

A memorial tribute left at the spot where Hamilton woman Jayde Gilbert died. Photo / RNZ
“[And] the fun we had and the trouble we got into! I thought about you often Jayde, you were one person that truly knew me,” she wrote.

A video posted online said there will be a chance for friends to gather at the Salvation Army premises in Hamilton tomorrow to share memories of Jayde, before a private service.

Gilbert’s mother has started a Give a Little page to help support Gilbert’s two children.

“My daughter Jayde was tragically takin out by a car last Thursday here in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is been deemed as a homicide and to my knowledge, no body has been charged yet,” she said.

“It’s a extremely devastating time as you could maybe imagine so I was hoping to be able to get some money to go towards some memorial keepsakes of her and some funds to be able to try go take them away for a day or two to try forget about this event that killed there mother.”

- RNZ

