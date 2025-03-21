Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jason Gunn’s colonoscopy: TV icon sends heartwarming message to supporters

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Gunn was going for a colonoscopy at the hospital and spoke of his nerves and his preparation. Video / Supplied

Kiwi Television icon Jason Gunn has sent a heartfelt message to his supporters and says he wishes he could call his late mother to say his colonoscopy went well.

Gunn, star of The Son of a Gunn Show, What Now and recent stints on Wheel of Fortune, Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Treasure Island, posted videos of himself fretting about the procedure the day before.

Gunn said: “I have spent many years of my life being a bit of an arse on camera. Tomorrow, well … it’s just my arse on camera, because, I’m having a colonoscopy. They’re sticking a camera in a place you don’t want a camera to go."

He detailed the “rocket fuel” laxative sachet he had to drink ahead of it on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Jason Gunn after his colonoscopy. Photo / Jason Gunn
Jason Gunn after his colonoscopy. Photo / Jason Gunn

“They give you this the day before though, it’s a bowel-cleansing prep, and I don’t know what’s in here, but let me tell you something; it must be the same stuff plumbers use when they want to clear out an old drain.

“You stick this in here, you stir it and you drink it. And then you just sit and you wait, and then you sit, and you wait – and then you sprint, you sprint for that small room in your house, and you just think, ‘Wow, I have never heard noises like that’.

“Soon I will go into the hospital. I will be heavily sedated/knocked out. I do not need to see images of my arse up on the screen, I’ve seen enough crappy TV over the years,” Gunn said.

“Anyway, wish me luck! I will see you again, I am sure.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gunn posted an update after the colonoscopy, saying he was excited for it to be over and to enjoy the hospital’s egg sandwich.

“Had the procedure, the doctor’s come round, all good. I am breathing easy, very reassured. And now, I get to get dressed and go and have my club sandwich.”

And to his supporters, Gunn said, “Thank you so much for all your comments of support and everything – very much needed, and they made a real difference.”

Jason Gunn before his coloscopy. Photo / Supplied
Jason Gunn before his coloscopy. Photo / Supplied

However, the procedure brought up memories of his mother, Janice Gunn, who died in March 2023.

“I miss my Mum today,” Gunn said.

“I’d call her about now and tell her all went well. But I’m here talking to you ... and that feels good too. I’ll be completely honest, I was really nervous about my little procedure today.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand