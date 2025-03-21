Jason Gunn after his colonoscopy. Photo / Jason Gunn

“They give you this the day before though, it’s a bowel-cleansing prep, and I don’t know what’s in here, but let me tell you something; it must be the same stuff plumbers use when they want to clear out an old drain.

“You stick this in here, you stir it and you drink it. And then you just sit and you wait, and then you sit, and you wait – and then you sprint, you sprint for that small room in your house, and you just think, ‘Wow, I have never heard noises like that’.

“Soon I will go into the hospital. I will be heavily sedated/knocked out. I do not need to see images of my arse up on the screen, I’ve seen enough crappy TV over the years,” Gunn said.

“Anyway, wish me luck! I will see you again, I am sure.”

Gunn posted an update after the colonoscopy, saying he was excited for it to be over and to enjoy the hospital’s egg sandwich.

“Had the procedure, the doctor’s come round, all good. I am breathing easy, very reassured. And now, I get to get dressed and go and have my club sandwich.”

And to his supporters, Gunn said, “Thank you so much for all your comments of support and everything – very much needed, and they made a real difference.”

Jason Gunn before his coloscopy. Photo / Supplied

However, the procedure brought up memories of his mother, Janice Gunn, who died in March 2023.

“I miss my Mum today,” Gunn said.

“I’d call her about now and tell her all went well. But I’m here talking to you ... and that feels good too. I’ll be completely honest, I was really nervous about my little procedure today.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.