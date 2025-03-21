- Jason Gunn took to social media to diary his colonoscopy experience.
- Gunn, an icon of New Zealand television, offered a heartfelt message to his supporters.
- He also revealed the procedure brought up thoughts of his mother.
Kiwi Television icon Jason Gunn has sent a heartfelt message to his supporters and says he wishes he could call his late mother to say his colonoscopy went well.
Gunn, star of The Son of a Gunn Show, What Now and recent stints on Wheel of Fortune, Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Treasure Island, posted videos of himself fretting about the procedure the day before.
Gunn said: “I have spent many years of my life being a bit of an arse on camera. Tomorrow, well … it’s just my arse on camera, because, I’m having a colonoscopy. They’re sticking a camera in a place you don’t want a camera to go."
He detailed the “rocket fuel” laxative sachet he had to drink ahead of it on Wednesday.