Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: The surprising benefits of lowering the speed limit

By Jarrod Gilbert
4 mins to read
Powerful new road safety campaign reveals the excuses police hear for speeding. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

OPINION

Then, when the new 20km/h and 30km/h signs replaced those reading 50km/h, something unusual happened. Yip, vehicle traffic slowed, but far more curious than that, the community instantly changed its mind, me included. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand