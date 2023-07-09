Voyager 2023 media awards

Jarrod Gilbert: How American bikers influenced NZ street gangs

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A Hells Angels member in New Zealand in 1969. The gang's first chapter to be established outside the United States was in Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald

OPINION

Last week, on the Fourth of July, the United States celebrated its Independence Day. It was one such celebration over a long weekend back in 1947 that would fundamentally change New Zealand’s gang scene.

