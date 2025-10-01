In a post confirming Goodall’s passing, the JGI praised the UN Messenger of Peace for her contributions to environmental protection.
“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”
Her advocacy around animal rights, habitat protection, and sustainability made her an enduring pop culture icon.
St Kentigern’s pupil Pixie Edwards had told the Herald Goodall’s message was an inspiring reminder for the world’s youth.
“The most important thing I took away from Dr. Goodall’s speech was that every little thing that we do matters and every individual matters.”
Students had come from 12 different schools across the region to hear Goodall speak about her life’s work, many of them involved in her Roots & Shoots program.
The educational project operates in 100 different countries, encouraging young people to make the world a better place through small community-based actions.
Ahead of her last visit to New Zealand, Goodall expressed her faith in the next generation of conservationists.
“Today’s young people - everywhere I go - they’re so excited and empowered. We’re listening to their voices. That gives us a reason to hope”, she said.
“It will be tremendous to catch up with old friends and meet some of the young leaders making a difference through Roots & Shoots.”
The humanitarian also praised New Zealand’s “rich biodiversity”, using our native black robin as a symbol of hope.
“Give nature a chance and she will come back, even to places that we’ve totally destroyed.”