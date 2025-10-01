Jane Goodall’s last special message to Kiwi kids to make difference to planet

Goodall visited Saint Kentigern Girls’ School last year to support her Roots & Shoots programme. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

On her final trip to New Zealand, Jane Goodall had a special message for the country’s youth on how they could make a positive difference to the planet.

On her Reasons for Hope tour last year, the primatologist spoke to 500 Tāmaki Makaurau students in a visit to St Kentigern Girls College, urging them to buy ethical and environmentally friendly products.

“If it costs so much, you will value it more, and there will be less waste.”

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) today announced the renowned English conservationist had died from natural causes, aged 91.

She had dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees before expanding her conservation efforts to address the issue of climate change.