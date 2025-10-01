Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jane Goodall’s last special message to Kiwi kids to make difference to planet

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Goodall visited Saint Kentigern Girls’ School last year to support her Roots & Shoots programme. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Goodall visited Saint Kentigern Girls’ School last year to support her Roots & Shoots programme. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

On her final trip to New Zealand, Jane Goodall had a special message for the country’s youth on how they could make a positive difference to the planet.

On her Reasons for Hope tour last year, the primatologist spoke to 500 Tāmaki Makaurau students in a visit to St Kentigern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save