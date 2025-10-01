Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall dies, aged 91

Goodall was born in London in 1934 and had an interest in animal behaviour from a young age, according to the britannica.com.
After leaving school at 18 she worked as a secretary and a film production assistant to save for her boat ticket to Africa in 1957, where she helped paleontologist and anthropologist Louis Leakey after impressing him with her knowledge of the continent and its wildlife.
When they began a study of wild chimpanzees on the shore of Lake Tanganyika, British authorities resisted the idea of a young woman living among wild animals in Africa, according to The Jane Goodall Institute New Zealand.
“They finally agree to Leakey’s proposal when Jane’s mother Vanne volunteers to accompany her daughter for the first three months.“In July 1960, Goodall and her mother arrived on the shores of Gombe Stream Chimpanzee Reserve in western Tanzania.
The chimpanzees initially fled Goodall in fear, according to the institute.
“With patience and determination she searched the forest every day, deliberately trying not to get too close to the chimpanzees too soon. Gradually the chimpanzees accepted her presence.”
