Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall dies, aged 91

Dr Jane Goodall has died of natural causes

Scientist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has died, aged 91.

The news was announced on the Jane Goodall Institute social media pages, saying she passed away from natural causes.

She was in California as part of her speaking tour.

“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the post read.

Dr Goodall was considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees.