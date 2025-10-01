Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall dies, aged 91

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Dr Jane Goodall has died of natural causes

Dr Jane Goodall has died of natural causes

Scientist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has died, aged 91.

The news was announced on the Jane Goodall Institute social media pages, saying she passed away from natural causes.

She was in California as part of her speaking tour.

“Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save