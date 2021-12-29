Jan-Marie Burton found 'alive and well'

Taupo Police are seeking sightings of Jan-Marie Burton who went missing yesterday. Photo / Supplied

The woman reported missing a few days ago has been found alive and well.

Jan-Marie Burton was reported missing in the Kinloch area of Taupo on December 29.

Burton was last seen about 4pm on Wednesday and items of her clothing were located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade.

Taupō Police asked boaties to avoid the eastern side of Whangamata Bay adjacent to the ski lane from 7am today while a search was conducted in that area.

Police said, in a statement, Burton was found alive and well this morning.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."